Yoel Romero Expected to Net Significantly Less Than Initial $27 Million from 2019 Tainted Supplement Case

Yoel Romero won’t be receiving the $27 million payouts that he expected from a tainted supplement case from 2019. In the past, Romero won a settlement against Goldstar Performance Products. However, it looks like Yoel won’t be receiving the total amount of funds from the case.

Romero failed a routine drug test back in 2016 by USADA. USADA handed him a six-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance called Ibutamoren. It didn’t take long for Yoel to deny taking the illegal substances, claiming that the result came from contaminated pills.

Romero beat Jacare Souza at UFC 194 back in December 2015. The victory made him a surefire contender for a title shot before the failed test. Furthermore, the sample was collected days after the fight, labeling it out of competition.

Details of Yoel Romero Tainted Supplement Case

MMA Fighting was provided with an update to the initial case. Here’s what a California litigation firm provided them.

Mixed martial artist Yoel Romero was suspended from competing in the UFC in 2016 for a failed drug test. Romero subsequently sued Goldstar Performance Products, alleging they represented that a product was safe. After years of proceedings, a final ruling was issued this morning. pic.twitter.com/KELcaxJuQJ — Jason Morrin (@jmorr1) June 24, 2021

“The damages for lost wages were ruled to be correctly calculated at $9.45 million, which was trebled from the $3.15 million due it constituting an ascertainable loss under the Consumer Fraud Act. Romero was also to receive $9 million due to emotional distress, but that originally trebled amount was reduced to $3 million, as it is not an ascertainable loss. The evaluation of the reputational damages has been remanded to trial court and will be decided at a future date. So as of now, Romero stands to be awarded at least $12.45 million from lost wages and emotional distress.”

Future in Bellator

It turns out Romero won’t be getting as big of a payday as he initially expected. Nonetheless, fans are still heavily anticipating the debut of Yoel in Bellator. Romero failed his pre-requisite medical test due to an unknown eye issue. The fight was pulled from the card, and Jose Augusto replaced the Grand Prix Tournament.

Yoel’s next opponent has yet to be announced.