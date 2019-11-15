Rich Franklin Regrets Cause He Didn’t Fight Bisping And Nogueira

Rich Franklin Feels Sorry Because He Didn’t Square Off Against Michael Bisping And Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

The former UFC 185-pound king and Hall of Famer Rich Franklin (29-7 MMA, 13-7 UFC), who currently works as ONE FC executive, took part in many MMA bouts against some legends of this lovely sport.

His UFC 56 knockout blow against Nate Quarry, which brought him the middleweight belt, is still one of the most devastating one-punch knockouts ever. Rich defeated Wanderlei Silva two times. He even turned the lights out on dangerous punching expert Chuck Liddell at UFC 115.

But the legendary left-handed fighter recently opened up on two biggest regrets of his career. Even today, Rich Franklin feels sorry for not fighting Michael Bisping and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. “Ace” was set to square off at UFC 133 against Nogueira but the Brazilian was forced to pull out due to an injury.

“There’s some fun people – there’s some people that would have been a fun matchup, for sure,” Rich Franklin told MMA Junkie. “I think Bisping and I would put on a really entertaining match. There was talk about that for some time. I was, at one point in time, matched up with Nogueira and he got injured. I think that would have been a fun fight to watch, as well.”

The former middleweight king Rich Franklin also says that he battled very tough names throughout his career.

“I was always fighting either top-five guys or former champions from the UFC or some other organization. My entire career was swimming with the sharks.”

If Rich Franklin fought Michael Bisping and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, would he end these bouts with his hand raised?