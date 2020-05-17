Kevin Randleman Joins UFC Hall of Fame Class 2020 in Pioneer Wing

Kevin Randleman Joins the UFC Hall of Fame

The UFC has been rolling out its next crop of the elite to join their Hall of Fame. Recently, it was announced that GSP would be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame’s “Modern Wing.” And, rightfully so for all of his successes and contributions to the sport. Now, the promotion announced that Kevin Randleman will join the hall as well in the “Pioneer Wing”

Just like with GSP, the promotion didn’t announce the official date that Randleman will be elected into the Hall of Fame. However, they did say that he will be apart of the class of 2020. Heading into the “Pioneer Wing” Randleman will join an elite group of just 16 other members.

Randleman Accomplishments

Kevin Randleman’s UFC career was only 7 fights long. However, in that time period, he was able to successfully win and defend the heavyweight title. Furthermore, outside of the UFC, Randleman was able to secure wins over the biggest names in the sport. Names like Mirko Cro Crop, Renato Sobral, Pete Williams, and Pedro Rizzo.

During the press release for the reveal of the induction, UFC President Dana White spoke highly in regards to Kevin and his rightful place in UFC history.

“Kevin Randleman was one of the first real athletes in the early days of UFC. He was a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion and All-American wrestler at The Ohio State University,” said Dana. “the fifth heavyweight champion in UFC history and one of the first athletes to successfully compete at both heavyweight and light heavyweight. He was a pioneer of the sport and it’s an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.”

Forever Immortalized

In 2016, Kevin Randleman tragically died at the young age of 44 due to complications while facing pneumonia.

Now, Randleman will be immortalized forever for his contributions to the foundation stages of mixed martial arts. Furthermore, Kevin will always be remembered for his fierceness inside of the cage. As well as, his devotion and happiness outside of it.