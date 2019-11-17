UFC Fight Night 164 Results: Mauricio Rua Vs Paul Craig Ends In A Split Draw (Highlights)

Mauricio Rua And Paul Craig Battled For Three Rounds, But Both Hands Were Raised In The End

UFC Fight Night 164 is happening live now (Saturday, November 16, 2019) from inside Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, and it is co-headlined by an intriguing light heavyweight fight between the former division champ Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and ex-BAMMA king Paul “Bearjew” Craig.

Our ref is Jerin Valel. It kicks off!

Round 1

No glove touch, body kick Craig. Shogun blocks well, Craig goes offensively, Rua is patient. Craig tries to throw Rua, but the Brazilian escapes and presses him against the fence. Short punches, fighters separate. Short knee Mauricio, Craig fires back. Spinning back kick Craig, Rua caught a high kick attempt, goes for a single-leg takedown.

Standing guillotine attempt for Craig, then he attacks with a barrage of strikes. Rua keeps guard, absorbs punches, Craig tries to change levels but Rua successfully survives.

Craig dodges Rua’s strike and lands a body punch. Rua wants to take the fight to the ground, no success. Big left on both sides, Paul misses with a spinning back kick. Left-right Mauricio, clinch. I think 10-9 Craig.

Round 2

Rua goes forward but Craig punishes him with a big body kick. Leg kick. Shogun misses with a hook and an overhand right, great movement by the Scottish competitor. Shogun takes his foe down, lands hammer-fists.

Craig wraps up his arms, but not for long, as Shogun postures up and rains some bombs. The Brazilian stands up and dives in with another big punch.

Rua postures up and lands hammer-fists again, while Craig fires back with hammer-fists off the bottom. Rua stood up again, and Paul Craig attacks his legs. Rua dives in again with a punch, ends up in the half-guard. 10-9 Rua.

Round 3

Fighters trade jabs. Teep kick missed by Craig, Rua blocked a body shot. Wheel kick Craig, Shogun misses and eats an uppercut, good counter by Paul Craig. Craig goes for a takedown but ends up on his back. Pendulum sweep attempt but Rua remains in the top position.

Shogun stood up, he kicks to the legs, dives in with a big punch. Rua lets Craig up again. Right-left combo lands for Mauricio Rua, Craig takes him down, ends the bout on the top of his rival. Unsure, 10-9 Rua?

Final Result: Split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Here are the highlights:

A split draw! How'd you have that scored at #UFCSP? pic.twitter.com/UFeu5ieeug — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2019

Mauricio Rua’s score is now 26-11-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC, Paul Craig’s score is 12-4-1 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC.