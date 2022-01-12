ONE Championship Announces Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang, Plus 3 Title Fights

2022 is going to be a big year for ONE Championship.

Entering the new year, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong would drop some absolute bombshells. On Wednesday, Sityodtong would go on The MMA Hour to announce some big fights for their upcoming events.

Gold On The Line

Sityodtong would reveal 3 new title fights on the horizon:

(C) Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker – ONE: Bad Blood (2/11)

(C) Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex – ONE X (3/26)

(C) Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu – ONE X (3/26)

This wasn’t all. The ONE CEO was just getting started.

Super-Fight

Aside from titles being on the line, there was much more to discuss. Chatri would also announce a special rules bout. He’d mix muay thai with MMA, bringing the best of each sport. To add onto ONE X, the promotion would rebook Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson.

The bout is no ordinary one. It will feature rounds 1 and 3 under muay thai rules. Rounds 2 and 4 will favor ‘Mighty Mouse’ as they come under MMA rules. The super-fight was originally scheduled for last December, but would ultimately fall through due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rodtang is coming off a 3-fight win streak (muay thai & kickboxing) with his last win being against Danial Williams. ‘Iron Man’ hasn’t fought since April 2021.

He faces against Demetrious Johnson who was also hasn’t fought since then. The former UFC Champion debuted in ONE Championship back in 2019. Johnson won his first 3 fights under the new banner.

However, ‘Mighty Mouse’ would be caught in a mouse trap in 2021. After winning the flyweight grand prix, he would challenge Adriano Moraes for the ONE Flyweight title in April. For the first time in his career, DJ would be knocked out. Moraes took him out with a grounded knee in round 2.

He looks to bounce back with a special win over the muay thai superstar.

Also On The Card

Sityodtong would also discuss some other notable names for the undercard of ONE X. While he can’t announce all the fights just yet, he can confirm 3 stars will be joining the event.

Eddie Alvarez

Sage Northcutt

Shinya Aoki

The lightweight fighters are expected to get an opponent, in the coming weeks.