Skip to Content

Report: UFC Finalizing Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva For UFC 269

O'Malley is in store for an intriguing battle with the No. 15-ranked Paiva at UFC 269 which takes place at the end of the year.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Report: UFC Finalizing Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva For UFC 269
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Sean O’Malley’s next fight is reportedly set.

As per ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, the UFC is finalizing a bantamweight encounter between O’Malley and Raulian Paiva for the UFC 269 pay-per-view on December 11.

The event is expected to take place in Las Vegas.

“UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O’Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.”

O’Malley Unaware Of Paiva Fight

While the MMA world quickly went buzzing following the news, it turned out to be just that for O’Malley — news. Speaking on his Twitch channel, “Suga” revealed he had no idea what everyone was talking about.

“I’m just seeing this right now. I have no idea what anyone is talking about.”

There are two possibilities. Either O’Malley is trolling, or he genuinely has no idea about the fight.

If it’s the case of the latter, it’s probably likely that Paiva signed his part of the deal and the UFC is now strong-arming O’Malley into signing it by leaking the information out.

Regardless of what the case is, it’s still an intriguing fight and a big step for O’Malley.

Paiva is #15 in the bantamweight rankings and is currently on a three-fight winning streak following wins over Mark De La Rosa, Zhaigas Zhumagulov and Kyler Phillips.

O’Malley, meanwhile, remains unranked, but is looking to make it three wins in a row with a victory against Paiva. O’Malley bounced back from his first career loss to Marlon Vera last year with two impressive victories over Thomas Almeida and Kris Moutinho.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Nate Diaz Vicente Luque 1
Vicente Luque Would Throw His Gameplan 'In The Garbage' To Have War With Nate Diaz
← Read Last Post