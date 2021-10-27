Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Like Being Called ‘Coach Of The Year’, Suggests Javier Mendez

Coach of the year? Don’t call Khabib Nurmagomedov that.

Among Nurmagomedov’s many activities since announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts in October last year has been coaching.

I feel that last week of October will soak out lot of energy from us, cause me and coach @akajav have to corner lot of guys till the end of this month.

The former UFC lightweight champion has been cornering a number of teammates over the past year and has remarkably, not seen any of his fighters suffer defeat.

This past weekend at Bellator 269, Nurmagomedov even improved to 9-0 as a coach after his cousin Usman submitted Patrik Pietila in the first round.

Nurmagomedov: Javier Mendez Is Coach Of The Year

Many observers have continually labeled Nurmagomedov as coach of the year, and that will only continue if Islam Makhachev, Zubaira Tukhugov and Tagir Ulanbekov emerge victorious at UFC 267 this weekend.

However, Nurmagomedov doesn’t like being called coach of the year. All the credit goes to American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez, who “The Eagle” feel is more worthy of the accolade.

“Coach of the year, honestly, being coach of the year, I don’t like this,” Nurmagomedov said on the DC & RC show. “I don’t like it because I have name, hype, [because of] all these things, everyone calls me coach of the year. But we have a coach, his name is Javier Mendez. “In his gym, since 2010 and 2020, every year he has someone as a champion. 2013, 2017, 2020, 2011, any year, the last 10 years, he always has a champion in his gym. … With this team, with us, all the time traveling with us, training with us, coaching, everywhere he stay with us — in my opinion, Javier Mendez is coach of the year. Not Khabib Nurmagomedov. “I need 30 more years to become like him, like experienced coach. Just one year ago, I finished my career and this year, I beginning little bit coaching and cornering my guys. I don’t think I’m coach of the year. Coach of the year, 100% my opinion, 2021, his name is Javier Mendez.”

Mendez is certainly in with a shout if his students continue to have winning performances.

