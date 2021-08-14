Gegard Mousasi TKOs John Salter With Vicious Ground And Pound – Bellator 264 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight title fight between Gegard Mousasi and John Salter is taking place now (Saturday, August 13, 2021) at Bellator 264.

Round 1



Mousasi avoids some early leg kicks. Mousasi is the one advancing as he puts pressure on Salter. Salter shoots as he gets backed up and manages to complete the takedown. Mousasi is trying to get to his feet but Salter is doing a good job of trapping his legs. After some time, Mousasi makes some progress in getting to his feet but Salter takes his back and continues to control him. Salter lands some knees, including one to the head. Mousasi manages to get to his feet properly and lands some big knees tot he belly of Salter. The round ends.

Salter got the control and should get the round.

Round 2

Salter lands a left as Mousasi puts pressure on him. Mousasi lands a right and folloes it with a front kick to the body. Mousasi checks a leg kick. Mousasi sees his head kick blocked. Mousasi misses a one two. Mousasi is struggling to land but his pressure is still effective as Salter is being walked down with little counter offense. Salter shoots and Mousasi seems to have done enough to defend but Salter remains tenacious and gets Mousasi down again. Mousasi gets to his feet but has to continue defending the takedown attempt. Mousasi defends the takedown and stacks Salter as he lands ground and pound. Mousasi is pouring it on but Salter just about makes it to the end.

Clear as day Mousasi round.

Round 3

The round begins the same with Mousasi pressuring Salter. Salter lands a body kick. Salter attempts a takedown but gives up. Mousasi continues to throw strikes as Salter is starting to slow down. Salter goes for another takedown but Mousasi defends and is on top as he lands strikes. Mousasi lands a number of huge strikes to get the TKO win!

Official result: Gegard Mousasi defeats John Salter via TKO (R3, 2:07).

