Michael Bisping Says He Would Beat Israel Adesanya ‘Pretty Easily’ If He Were Still Fighting

Michael Bisping Believes He Could Beat Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping is the former middleweight champion of the world. However he believes that if he were not retired, he would be able to beat current champ Israel Adesanya.

Bisping got his shot at the UFC title on short notice, when Chris Weidman pulled out of a fight with then-champ Luke Rockhold. The Count went on to shock the world by winning the fight, before defending the title against Dan Henderson. Following that, he lost to George’s St. Pierre, and Kelvin Gastelum, before retiring from the sport.

However, according to Bisping, if he were still competing he would be able to beat the current champion, Israel Adesanya. When speaking with SiriusXM, the Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on Adesanya’s upcoming UFC 248 bout with Yoel Romero. Here he said that, while he favors Izzy to win, things would go differently if he were still fighting. (h/t BJPenn.com)

“Listen, and here’s the real thing, if I was still fighting, I’d take that belt off him [Israel Adesanya] pretty easily, but I’m not,” Bisping said. “So, listen, I like Adesanya — I’m a massive fan of the guy — he’s a great personality, he’s a great fighter and I’m a fan of Yoel as well, it’s going to be a good one. “Stylebender on the flip side, he’s got the height, the reach, the range, the diversity of strikes, he’s got excellent footwork, he does pivot off well,” Bisping continued. “I don’t know who is going to win but if I had to put money on this, I’d definitely lean towards Israel Adesanya.”

Do you think Michael Bisping would be able to beat Israel Adesanya if he were still fighting?