John McCarthy Refutes Conor McGregor’s ‘Unbreakable Titanium Leg’ Claim

While Conor McGregor does have a titanium leg, it likely won’t help him inside the Octagon.

That’s according to Big John McCarthy who was responding to the Irishman’s claims of having an “unbreakable” leg which would seemingly help him future fights.

McGregor broke his tibia in his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 earlier this month which required him to have a titanium rod surgically inserted from knee to the ankle to support his shin.

He would then reveal the following:

“What I needed was a titanium shin bone and now I’ve got a titanium rod from the knee to the ankle. The doctor says it’s unbreakable. Once I keep building back, playing with the balance, then build the strength… and I have an unbreakable titanium leg. “I’m like (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in Terminator 2. I’ve got all the tools to do this and I’m going to do it. What a story it’s going to be.”

Big John: It’s Going To Hurt You More Than It Hurts Them

While that sounds good in theory, McCarthy had some harsh truths to deliver to the former two-weight champion.

“[Conor McGregor] talked about how he’s got a titanium rod in his leg,” McCarthy said on his Weighing In podcast with Josh Thomson (via Lowkick MMA). “He goes, ‘I have a titanium leg. Now when I kick people, now watch what happens.’ Oh, I’m gonna watch what happens because I guarantee you, it’s gonna hurt you a whole lot more than it hurts them. “There’s no flexibility either on your foot. In your ankle, there’s no flexibility because those screws and that plate don’t move. They fucking hold it. So when you think your foot is gonna flex or that bone is gonna bend at all, it doesn’t do it anymore. The titanium rod keeps it there.”

For now, McGregor will have to focus on recovery first before thinking about fighting with UFC president Dana White expecting him to only return in a year.

McGregor, however, will likely target a comeback much sooner than that.