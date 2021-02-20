 Skip to Content

Maria Henderson, Spouse Of Benson Henderson, Dominates In MMA Debut

Maria Henderson, the wife of Benson Henderson, won an emphatic MMA debut fight at LFA 100.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Frank Bonada

Maria Henderson, Spouse Of Benson Henderson, Dominates In MMA Debut
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

The Henderson household is full of fighters. Benson Henderson is regarded as one of the most influential 155lb fighters in MMA history. ‘Smooth’ held the lightweight belt in both the WEC and the UFC. However, whilst Benson is coming off a loss most recently, he is not the only fighter in his family.

Maria Henderson (1-0), the wife of Benson, has successfully made her UFC debut. Fighting at LFA 100, Maria picked up an impressive decision victory over Amanda Mitchell (0-1). The judges gave the following scorecards:n 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Fighting out of the MMA Lab, Henderson gave an impressive account of herself in each round. Despite her martial arts background being primarily rooted in Jiu-Jitsu, Henderson fought a stand-up battle with Mitchell. Whilst she began to fatigue in the third round, she still showed enough dominance to take a unanimous decision win.

LFA’s 100th event took place at the Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. The fight between Maria Henderson and Amanda Mitchell acted as the card-opening bout for the event. The main card was streamed on UFC Fight Pass after preliminary fights were shown on Facebook.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Holm Vs Pena
Julianna Pena vs Holly Holm Verbally Agreed For May 8
← Read Last Post