Maria Henderson, Spouse Of Benson Henderson, Dominates In MMA Debut

The Henderson household is full of fighters. Benson Henderson is regarded as one of the most influential 155lb fighters in MMA history. ‘Smooth’ held the lightweight belt in both the WEC and the UFC. However, whilst Benson is coming off a loss most recently, he is not the only fighter in his family.

Maria Henderson (1-0), the wife of Benson, has successfully made her UFC debut. Fighting at LFA 100, Maria picked up an impressive decision victory over Amanda Mitchell (0-1). The judges gave the following scorecards:n 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Fighting out of the MMA Lab, Henderson gave an impressive account of herself in each round. Despite her martial arts background being primarily rooted in Jiu-Jitsu, Henderson fought a stand-up battle with Mitchell. Whilst she began to fatigue in the third round, she still showed enough dominance to take a unanimous decision win.

LFA’s 100th event took place at the Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. The fight between Maria Henderson and Amanda Mitchell acted as the card-opening bout for the event. The main card was streamed on UFC Fight Pass after preliminary fights were shown on Facebook.

Men, women, any division across the board. Thank you, LFA!#LFA100 pic.twitter.com/m5ZLiVppKw — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 20, 2021