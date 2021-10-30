Magomed Ankalaev Outclasses Volkan Oezdemir, Wins Decision – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)

Russian prospect Magomed Ankalaev takes on former UFC title challenger Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267 on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1:

Oezdemir stalks Ankalaev to begin the round. Oezdemir lands some heavy shots on the head of Ankalaev then proceeds to throw a flying knee. Ankalaev doesn’t look to be too stunned as he engages Oezdemir in the clinch. The two separate and trade shots on the feet for the rest of the round. Ankalaev gets the better of Oezdemir in the exchanges. Ankalaev knocks down Oezdemir with strikes and nearly finishes him. Volkan survives. Ankalaev lands some huge counter strikes in the last seconds of the opening round.

Round 2:

Oezdemir switches stances to southpaw momentarily to set up leg kicks on the lead leg of Ankalaev. Ankalaev throws a right hook to open up a dastardly cut on the left eye of Oezdemir. Both are tentative in their following approaches. Despite the patience, Ankalaev is the more active striker. Then, he becomes the more active wrestler as he takes down Oezdemir with ease. Oezdemir would get back up only to get controlled in the clinch by the Russian. Ankalaev breaks the clinch with some ferocious shots. Round ends.

Round 3:

Ankalaev remains in control of the fight in the last round. Ankalaev leads in the strikes and lands the heavier of shots on Oezdemir. Ankalaev gets more agressive in this round, peppering Oezdemir with punches and pushing him into the cage. Oezdemir throws and Ankalaev slips and rips for a perfect counter. Ankalaev attempts a takedown on Oezdemir but is unable to get it.

Official result: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

