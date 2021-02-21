UFC Vegas 19 Results: Yana Kunitskaya Defeats Ketlen Vieira By Unanimous Decision (Highlights)

UFC Vegas 19 continues with the co-main event of the evening. Yana Kunitskaya faces off against Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight showdown.

Round 1

Vieira comes out aggressively and pins Kunistkaya up against the fence. Vieira works in the clinch for a while before taking Kunitskaya down. Kunitskaya lands a knee but gets taken down immediately by Vieira. Vieira moves to half-guard but Kunitskaya prevents her from going any further. Vieira gets the full mount for a brief moment but Kunitskaya defends well. Vieira keeps Kunitskaya on her back and lands some ground and pound.

10-9 Vieira

Round 2

Kunitskaya looks to break Vieira’s momentum early in the second round. She takes her down immediately and lands some ground and pound. Vieira stays busy on her back and threatens Kunitskaya with multiple submissions. Kunitskaya stays out of danger and maintains the top position. Vieira attacks an armbar but Kunitskaya defends. As Vieira transitions into a leg lock, Kunitskaya gets back to her feet before pinning Vieira to the fence. Kunitskaya lands some blows to the body before Vieira gets back to her feet.

10-9 Kunitskaya.

Round 3

Kunitskaya comes out with a body kick that’s blocked by Vieira. Vieira rushes into a takedown which she completes successfully. She moves into half-guard. Vieira gets the full mount and attempts a head and arm choke but fails to finish it. Vieira takes Kunitskaya’s back and looks for a rear-naked choke. Vieira keeps the back mount and lands some ground and pound while looking for a submission. Kunitskaya defends yet another choke but can’t free herself. Kunitskaya finally manages to rotate and get on top right before the final bell.

10-9 Vieira

Official results: Yana Kunitskaya defeats Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28×3).

Check out the highlights down below!

Heavy shots in the last few seconds of RD 3️⃣! Who will take the W? #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/3TtEfOkigC — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2021