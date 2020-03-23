Khabib Nurmagomedov Returns To Russia As UFC 249 Looms

Nurmagomedov Back Home To Complete Training Camp

As UFC 249 looms amid the coronavirus pandemic, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has returned home to Russia.

Nurmagomedov is set to defend his title against Tony Ferguson in the headliner of UFC 249 which was initially taking place April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. Given the current global situation, however, the title bout is at risk of being scuppered for a fifth time.

UFC president Dana White has insisted the fight will still go ahead, albeit likely outside the United States. And Nurmagomedov and Ferguson are certainly training as if the fight is still on as well.

“The Eagle” was notably the only one training at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, along with his sparring partners in preparation for the fight.

And according to Russian outlet TASS, he and his team have now gone back to Russia to complete his training camp due to the coronavirus situation.

With talk of a potential fight taking place in the United Arab Emirates, it would certainly be easier for Nurmagomedov to compete there now that he’s back home. The same cannot be said for Ferguson, who at this point, remains in California.

There is no planned location for the fight as of yet. While there is over three weeks to go for April 18, the UFC will need to finalize one soon if they want this dream fight to go ahead with no problems.