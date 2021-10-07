Khabib Doubles Down on Debatable Ring Girl Stance: “I don’t care because I know I am right. In my mind.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is standing firm in his stance of ring girls being useless in mixed martial arts. Khabib doubled down on his statements after a swell of resentment from various fans and fighters on social media.

Ring Girls in Mixed Martial Arts

Khabib fielded questions from the media in an interview back in August. Khabib was asked about his new promotion Eagle FC and having ring girls present during his shows during the conversation.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen,” Khabib said. “I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion,” he answered.

Khabib Doubles Down on Ring Girl Stance

The response triggered a multitude of opinions across the MMA community. Fighters such as Michael Bisping and Valentina Shevchenko disagreed with Khabib, stating that the ring girls are simply employees trying to earn a living where fighters in the past, such as Ronda Rousey, have had beef with the ring girls, explaining that they shouldn’t be able to make more money than the fighters.

Recently, Khabib doubled down on his stance against the ring girls. He stated that his stance is his opinion, and everyone is entitled to their own.

“I’m born with this, I grew up with this, and I have straight my opinion. Sometimes, like, people, when I say something, they don’t agree with this. But, who cares? I don’t care because I know I am right. In my mind. Because everybody have their own views on something.” Khabib stated.

Is Khabib correct in his stance about ring girls?