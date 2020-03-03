Israel Adesanya Admits Yoel Romero ‘Stole The Moment’ In Dance Battle, Vows To Get The KO

Israel Adesanya Promises To Finish Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya is slated to face Yoel Romero, at UFC 248. Ahead of the contest, the Last Stylebender vows to look for a finish against the Cuban.

Adesanya is looking to make the first defense of his UFC title, this weekend in Las Vegas. This is the belt that he took from Robert Whittaker, after winning the interim title against Kelvin Gastelum. Moreover this will be the first bout of the year for Izzy, who fought 7 times in the two years he has been in the organization.

Ahead of the bout, Adesanya and Romeo faced off, for a media event. During the faceoff, Izzy, who is known for his dance moves, did a little jig while holding the belt. However the 42-year old Romero one-upped the champ with some dance moves, before concluding with a backflip.

Israel Adesanya is aware that Yoel Romero got the better of that exchange. However, as he explained to Ariel Helwani, this is not the first time he has lost a dance battle, so he is not concerned.

“I mean, he stole the moment,” Adesanya said. “I’ve LOST many dance battles in my life, trust me, and I’ve won many – plenty. He stole the moment, so in that moment you can’t try to recreate it, or recapture it. I mean, it’s hard to do a backflip when you have 12 pound gold on your shoulder. Something that he’ll never have.”

Israel Adesanya may have lost the dance battle, but he is not letting that get the best of him. As for how he thinks the bout with Yoel Romero will end, he has a clear goal in mind.

“I knock him out.”

UFC 248 goes down this Saturday, March 7th, live on PPV.