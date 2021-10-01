Dan Hooker Not Afraid of “Khabib Like” Mystique Surrouding Islam Makhachev

Dan Hooker isn’t afraid to step inside of the octagon against Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev has built up an online reputation as one of the most feared fighters in the UFC’s lightweight division. With a nearly perfect MMA record of 20 wins and one loss, it’s easy to understand how the rumors of people being afraid to fight Islam started. Plus, Makhachev is cornered by Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history.

Hooker Not Afraid of Islam

Allwithstanding, Dan Hooker is still not afraid to fight Islam. In a recent interview, Hooker humanized the aura surrounding Makhachev.

“Yeah. He’s (Islam) got a bit of that Khabib mystique about him,” said Hooker in regards to the fighter’s not calling Islam out. “His last few performances have been fairly dominant. I’ve trained with Drew (Dober) and the way he fought Drew was pretty decisive.” “There’s definitely skill there. But, I would like to be the first one to just get out there and make him look human. People can say ‘Oh this guy is unbeatable or untouchable.’ I’m in the gym with these guys. They all bleed. They all get hurt. He’s another body.”

Hooker on Fighting Islam Makhachev

As the interview continued, Hooker spoke about the matchup against Makhachev. Knowing that Islam has a heavy wrestling style, Dan talked about his approach to the fight.

” I haven’t wrestled in ages,” joked Hooker. “For my last fight, I didn’t wrestle for the last five weeks. That was the most wrestling that I’ve done in over a month and a half.” “It’ll be quite good to get out there with a fighter like Islam’s caliber, respect, prestige, and wrestling. And just prove to everyone my grappling on a world stage.”

Hooker will face Makhachev on October 30, 2021, at UFC 267. The fight will happen less than one month after Hooker’s last battle against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.