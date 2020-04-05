Cody Garbrandt Announces Flyweight Plans, Henry Cejudo Responds

Garbrandt Wants To ‘Really Save’ The Flyweight Division

Cody Garbrandt plans on moving down to the flyweight division.

The former bantamweight champion is currently on a three-fight losing streak and was set to face Raphael Assuncao next at UFC Columbus last month. However, kidney issues ruled him out of the fight before the event eventually got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, the goal for “No Love” is to still face Assuncao. However, his next stop afterwards will be at 125 pounds:

“I never really cut weight at ’35,” Garbrandt told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “I’m looking at going to ’25. That’s what I want to go do. I’m young. I can do it. I walk around at 145 pounds. … First we’re focused on Raphael, and that’s still the fight to make and the fight next. Then go down and really save the flyweight division.”

Current bantamweight and former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo had an opinion on the matter as he responded soon after on social media:

“I own that weight class too! No where to hide @Cody_Nolove #bendtheknee“

I own that weight class too! No where to hide @Cody_Nolove #bendtheknee https://t.co/QDaiNCzxgQ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2020

This led to a back-and-forth between the pair — both of whom are interestingly represented by the same manager in Ali Abdelaziz.

Did Ali write that for you? 🤔 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2020

Cody Garbage you are funny! 🗑 https://t.co/B8k1vMYxxx — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2020

It remains to be seen if Garbrandt will be able to make the move to flyweight and be a success there. After all, given his kidney issues where he claimed he was pissing blood, it doesn’t seem to be the smart move.