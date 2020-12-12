It seems as though grappling skills run in the Mir family. Frank Mir’s daughter Bella Mir (2-0) proved it when she earned the first submission victory of her young MMA career in only her second fight.

Mir’s first fight was also with the IFF, back in October she earned her first professional win by defeating Danielle Wynn by unanimous decision. She made her return to the ring last night against Alma Cespedes (0-2). She made quick work of her opponent and finished her off in the very first round. Mir caught Cespedes in a rear-naked choke and put her to sleep in a matter of seconds.

Bella Mir seals it in the first round!#iKon4 pic.twitter.com/lHEWzbtKJB — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 12, 2020

At only 17 years old, Bella Mir could be looking at a bright future as a professional fighter. It would certainly be a delight to her father, the legendary Frank Mir. Mir (18-13) is a former two times UFC heavyweight champion. Mir was dangerous on his feet but what everybody feared was his grappling. Mir, alongside Josh Barnett and Ben Rothwell, were the first generation of heavyweight fighters feared primarily for their jiu-jitsu skills. He earned victories over the likes of Mirco Cro Cop, Brock Lesnar, and Antonio “Big Foot” Silva.