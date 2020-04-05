TJ Dillashaw Assured Title Shot In UFC Return

Dillashaw Feels Title Fight Makes Sense

TJ Dillashaw claims he has been assured of a title shot when he makes his return to the UFC.

Dillashaw vacated his bantamweight title last year before it was revealed that he had tested positive for two banned substances. He was subsequently banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for two years.

In his absence, the bantamweight division has been ruled by Henry Cejudo and has become even more stacked overall. So with his impending return in January 2021, where does Dillashaw fit into the picture?

According to him, he will receive a title fight when he returns. But things can easily change and he is also open to fighting a top-five contender as well:

“I was told I would get that title fight when I came back, but that doesn’t mean anything,” Dillashaw told MMA Junkie. “I made a mistake – I don’t own rights to anything. But if it was my choice, it would be title fight, if not top-five to prove I should get that title fight. I think that makes sense. “I’m hoping they just throw me to the dogs. If I can’t get that title fight, I want someone in the top five so that I can get my title fight. I’m not here to play around. I want my belt back. It’s still mine. I’ll be ready.”

Dillashaw endured a tough 2019. He suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Cejudo before his issues with USADA came to light. He then bore the brunt of being mocked by his fellow fighters for cheating.

However, he understands it’s ultimately his fault and has already moved on since. His goal now is to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion.

“Now I guess I get the opportunity to be a three-time champion, which is absurd,” Dillashaw added. “I don’t feel like I should’ve lost it the first time. I get to recapture it all over again. I get to go through this process a (expletive) third time.”

It’s interesting to note that Dillashaw is currently 34. Will the time off help him or cause him to have ring rust?