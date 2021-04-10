Mackenzie Dern Submits Nina Nunes Via Armbar – UFC Vegas 23 Results (Highlights)

BJJ master Mackenzie Dern looks to climb up the rankings when she takes on #5 Nina Nunes who returns after having her baby with UFC Champion Amanda Nunes. The UFC On Vegas 23 is happening now (Sat., April 10, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1:

Mackenzie Dern started off the round with a fire. Dern would pressure Nunes swinging for the fences, with a lot of pressure on Nunes. Dern with the pace would shoot for a leg, once a leg was secured, Dern would trip up Nunes, getting the takedown. Dern, after getting the beautiful takedown, would work her world-class ground game. She would take her time, having 4 minutes to work. The BJJ ace would eventually get top mount and would work towards securing Nunes’ arm for an armbar. This would take some time, but hard work eventually pays off. After a battle of hand position, Dern would lock up a perfect armbar on Nunes, getting the tap very quickly in the last minute of the opening round.

Official Result: Mackenzie Dern submits Nina Nunes via armbar in R1 (4:48)

Check the highlights below:

