Demetrious Johnson Would Bet $500K On Jake Paul To Beat Ben Askren

Former UFC champ, Demetrious Johnson isn’t much of a betting man. However, in the case he would put his money where his mouth is, he’d have a very interesting bet on the line.

Hypothetically speaking, DJ would place some serious dough on famous YouTuber Jake Paul to defeat ex-ONE Champ and UFC contender Ben Askren in their boxing match on April 17th. How confident is Johnson on this? The answer is $500,000.

The Prediction

Speaking with ‘The Schmo’ ahead of his own bout in April, ‘Mighty Mouse’ would express his feelings on the spectacle at hand between Paul and Askren.

“I mean they both wrestled,” said Johnson. “But when I look at Jake Paul and I look at Ben Askren, I want Ben Askren to win. But if I was a betting man and I came to the table and I have $500,000… and it’s Ben Askren or Jake Paul, I’m just going to throw it on Jake Paul.”

The History

In 2018, the first MMA trade took place to make history. The trade would feature the UFC and ONE Championship. ONE would trade a formerly retired Ben Askren for Flyweight GOAT, Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson would go on to win the Flyweight Grand Prix in his time with the Asian promotion and Ben Askren would go 1-2 with the UFC, retiring after back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia.

‘Funky’s’ Return To The Dance Floor

Askren wasn’t keen on returning to combat sports, however, a successful hip injury and a suitcase full of money would prompt ‘Funky’ to dance to the music of fighting Jake Paul in a Triller boxing match.

Don’t get Johnson wrong, he wants his MMA compatriot and fellow trading partner to win, but doesn’t like the chances, come April 17th.

“I mean, I’m rooting for Ben Askren, but I don’t think he’s taking out Jake Paul.”