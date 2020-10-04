Up next, two fierce competitors battle in the bantamweight division. Former featherweight champion Germaine De Randamie (9-4) looks to get back in the win column after her loss to Amanda Nunes. But it won’t be easy against the dangerous Julianna Peña (10-3).

Round 1

Peña takes the center of the cage and looks to push De Randamie to the fence. Body kick lands for De Randamie. She then lands a right hand that rocks Peña. Nice right hand lands for Peña, she tries to force a clinch but De Randamie gets away. One-two lands for De Randamie. Both fighters land in an exchange. Peña struggles to break the distance. Straight right hand lands for De Randamie, she lands another one right away. Peña catches a kick and attempts a takedown. De Randamie defends well but gets taken down as the round ends.

10-9 De Randamie

Round 2

Both fighters come out swinging in the second round and land big punches. Peña gets into a clinch position and keeps De Randamie up against the fence. Peña gets a takedown and pushes De Randamie towards the center of the octagon. De Randamie uses butterfly hooks to keep Peña from advancing her position. De Randamie retains full guard and lands some punches from the bottom. Peña passes to half guard and lands some ground and pound. Peña gets a hold of a choke but De Randamie manages to reverse the position. De Randamie now has a choke but the bell stops the action.

10-9 Peña

Round 3

High kick blocked by De Randamie. Peña lands a big right hand but De Randamie retaliates. Big right hand from De Randamie. Nice uppercut from De Randamie, she then evades the punches coming back. Peña ducks and pushes De Randamie to the fence. They battle for the underhooks along the fence. Both fighters land knees to the body. Peña goes for a takedown but De Randamie gets her in a guillotine. And Peña is out! De Randamie put her to sleep!

Official Results: Germaine De Randamie defeats Julianna Peña by submission via guillotine choke at 3m25s in the third round.

Check the highlights below: