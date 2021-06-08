Former TUF 12 Contestant Dane Sayers Passes Away, Autopsy Results Pending

According to reports, Dane Sayers, formerly of The Ultimate Fighter, has passed away. News of the information was confirmed by the Fargo police department in Fargo, North Dakota.

Sayers was known to most MMA fans by his time spent on season 12 of the UFC’s “The Ultimate Fighter” television reality show. However, locals to North Dakota knew the “Red Horse” as the welterweight who always came to put on a show.

Report of Dane Sayers

The cause of Sayer’s death has yet to be revealed by the Fargo police department. However, a tweet from AM 110 The Flag, a local AM radio station, confirmed the news.

BREAKING: Fargo Police say 33-year-old Dane Sayers was the man pulled from the Red River Saturday, June 5th. Sayers was a professional MMA Fighter out of Moorhead. An autopsy has been performed, and results are pending #wdaynewsfirst — AM 1100 The Flag WZFG (@theflagwzfg) June 7, 2021

TUF 12

TUF 12 was the twelfth installment of the Ultimate Fighting Championship-produced reality television series. The season was coached by welterweights Georges St Pierre and Josh Koscheck. However, the show featured fighters from 115lbs all the way up to 205lbs.

Sayers was a member of Team St Pierre as Georges’s last pick. He fought his way into the house by defeating Ariel Sexton by submission via a standing rear-naked choke in the second round of the fight.

He would lose to Sako Chivitchian, who then lose to the winner of the entire show, Jonathan Brookins.

Professional Fight Career

Dane would finish his professional fight career with a record of 12 wins and four losses. The last fight of his career was a bare-knuckle boxing match, in which he lost to Joshua Dyer via TKO in the right round.

The MMA world will remember sayers for his trademark red mohawk and intense fighting style.

An autopsy of his death has already happened, with the results currently pending.