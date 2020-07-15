UFC 251 was easily one of the most anticipated events in the history of the company. Furthermore, it’s looking like it’s also one of the most successful. Fight Island captured the interests of casuals and hardcore fans when the concept was first announced. Now, UFC President Dana White has announced that the event is trending to be one of the most successful in UFC history and part of that is because of Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 251

UFC 251 was the first event on Fight Island. Fans tuned into the early prelims with excitement to see how the broadcast would feel. For the most part, the card produced extreme success with outstanding fights and memorable finishes. Fighters such as Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas, and many other big names of the sport added to the magnitude of the event. But, it’s safe to say that the biggest star on the card was Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White Speaks on the Success on UFC 251

Dana White spoke to the media about the success of the event. He gave credit to the entire card highlighting Masvidal’s role in the success of the event.

“I said it to you guys the other night. I think when you put on a fight – a successful promotion of an event – this is a big melting pot of different things. Fight Island’ was a massive star in this thing,” said Dana. “Jorge Masvidal was a massive star. Obviously, Usman, the champion and a guy that we’re all starting to realize is tough to beat – and a great card underneath it. It all came together perfectly.” “Everybody is healthy. It’s all good. Literally, (there’s) not one negative thing I could point out as I’ve been talking to people, especially here from Abu Dhabi, who were involved in the event. I’ve had meetings since the fight, and they’re like, ‘What can we do better next time?’ I’m like, ‘I wish I could tell you something negative. I wish I could tell you something that didn’t go perfectly, that wasn’t perfect.’ Everything here has been perfect. “When you think about this safety zone that we’re in from the restaurants to the hotels and the service and everything else, it literally could not be done better than this if you look at all the other places. California just shut down again. With what’s going on in the States, you couldn’t execute a better event with better facilities with better food for everybody. The list just goes on and on. It could not be better.”

Future Events on Fight Island

UFC 251 was the first of many Fight Island cards in the near future. In fact, the next card kicks off tomorrow as Calvin Kattar will take on Dan Ige in a featherweight main event. If the event trends in the direction of massive success, then the UFC has found a gold mine in their UFC Fight Island branding. However, it’s without question that Jorge Masvidal is a big reason for the boundless success of UFC 251.