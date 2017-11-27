Conspiracy Theory Alert: Did Conor McGregor get in a bar fight last night?

The funny thing is this would be like the 10th craziest thing Conor McGregor has done in November. Rumors are floating around The Internet that Mac got in trouble last night while bar hopping in Ireland.

So per “sources” the UFC lightweight champion got into a bar fight, boxed some dude’s ears or got people kicked out? In general Conor McGregor was a drunk mess.

LOL at this new chapter in the Mystic Mac timeline, sure why not.

H/T to @jnsanchez at Campus Sports for the find.