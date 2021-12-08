Charles Oliveira: Khabib Is Retired, I Don’t Care What He Has To Say

Charles Oliveira is aware that Khabib Nurmagomedov is picking Dustin Poirier to beat him.

This Saturday night (Dec. 11), Oliveira will put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against Poirier. The title fight will headline UFC 269. It’ll take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 269 will be Oliveira’s first title defense. He captured the 155-pound gold back in May when he scored a second-round TKO finish over Michael Chandler.

Charles Oliveira Shuns Critics

Charles Oliveira spoke to The Schmo and had a message for those who continue to doubt him going into the fight with Poirier.

“I don’t really care about this talk. People can think whatever they want. Every time someone tells me I’m gonna lose I go there and prove them that they’re wrong and I get the W.”

Khabib Time Is Over

Speaking to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Khabib said he’s leaning towards picking Poirier to take the lightweight title from Oliveira. The man known as “do Bronx” said Khabib’s comments hold no weight as far as he’s concerned.

“To be honest, I don’t care what Khabib says. He can say whatever he wants. He’s retired now so I don’t really care about what he has to say.”

UFC President Dana White has seemingly committed to Justin Gaethje receiving a shot at the winner of Oliveira vs. Poirier. If that is the case and if Oliveira is victorious, he said he wouldn’t mind if Gaethje does a staredown with him post-fight.

“Okay, step by step. My focus right now is Dustin Poirier. If Justin Gaethje wants to get inside, whatever. I don’t care, I’m gonna fight Dustin Poirier.”

UFC 269 will also feature a women’s bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. This will be the final UFC PPV of 2021. Stick with Middle Easy for fight night coverage throughout the weekend.