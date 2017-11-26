Chael Sonnen Becomes a Lowly Twitter Joke Thief

Sad! It seems whoever does social media for “The Gangster from West Lynn, Oregon” got a little too flagrant “borrowing” tweets.

It seems they pulled a pretty innocuous tweet from Kate Quigley word for word, period for period.

Kate Quigley is a stand up comedian, podcaster, and model. She also looks out for her tweets like a hawk looks out for mice.

I have an unhealthy amount of questions about how this happened. How did she find this tweet? Does she follow Chael and just happened to remember her joke from 2015? Did Chael Sonnen (or let’s be real, Chael’s social media lackey) go searching comedian’s tweets from 2015 for content? Is that a job, stealing tweets from comics feeds from two years ago and posting them on fighter’s Twitter feeds? Because I want that job. Unless it pays shit.

I really don’t know how to feel about this. As a content creator, I know how much it sucks to be robbed. But on the other hand, I know Chael likely has zero clue this even happened. So shit happens, I guess?

My true hope is this snowballs out of control and “Rampage” Jackson takes up Kate Quigley’s cause and fights for her honor during his upcoming battle with Chael at Bellator 192.