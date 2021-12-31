 Skip to Content

Joe Solecki Taps Donald Cerrone With Rear Naked Choke – FURY Pro Grappling 3 Results (Highlights)

Solecki earned a big win over Cerrone with a rear naked choke with just over three minutes remaining in their grappling match.

A 185-pound grappling match between UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone and UFC lightweight Joe Solecki is taking place now (Thursday, Dec 30, 2021) at FURY Pro Grappling 3.

Round 1

Solecki has a good start as he takes Cerrone down and has his back. However, Cerrone scrambles and is now in Solecki’s guard. Solecki is being aggressive and looks for an arm submission but Cerrone scrambles out of harm’s way. Solecki remains on top in side control. Solecki passes and takes his back. Cerrone is defending well from a potential rear naked choke. However, Solecki eventually sinks in the choke and Cerrone taps!

Official Result: Joe Solecki defeats Donald Cerrone via rear naked choke submission (3:17).

Check out the highlights below:

