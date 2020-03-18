Ex-MMA Fighter Cedric Marks Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

Cedric Marks Charged with Murder of the Mother of his Child

Cedric Marks was never a household name in the world of MMA. However, the former fighter has been charged with second-degree murder of the mother of one of his children.

“Spider-Man” never reached the heights of most MMA stars that are usually spoken about in the news cycle of the sport. In fact, the apex of his career was a single fight in Bellator back in 2010 against Andrew Chappelle in which he lost.

Marks Charged with Murder of April Pease

Now, Marks has been charged with the second-degree murder of April Pease. Marks, along with Kellee Kristine Sorensen, 34, have been charged with murder in association with the 2009 abduction of April. According to reports, Pease was abducted from a domestic violence shelter in Minnesota back in 2009 by the pair who tracked down her location.

Also, court documents revealed that Cedric confessed the murder to his accomplice. Furthermore, he went into detail stating that he tried to cover up the job by making her victim’s body unidentifiable.

The missing person’s case has been ongoing for well over a decade. Also, the case has been worked on across four different states including Washington, Texas, and Minnesota. Although it’s been over a decade, the body of Pease has yet to be found to this day.

Other Linked Crimes to Cedric

This crime isn’t the only that Marks has been linked to. Marks is also on trial for the double murder of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. Scott was an ex-girlfriend of Marks and Swearingin was her friend. He’s been charged with capital murder of multiple persons, interference with an emergency call, filing a false report to police, violating a protective order, and burglary of a habitation.

If Marks is found guilty of the charges, he could be facing the death penalty in the state of Texas. As the story unfolds, we’ll be sure to update any new details in regards to Cedric and his ongoing murder cases.