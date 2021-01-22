Boxing Champion Rips ‘Delusional Clown’ Conor McGregor, Would ‘Exterminate’ Him In Two Rounds

Not everyone wants to see Conor McGregor box in the future and WBO light-middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira is among them.

McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner on Saturday night. He has spoken of remaining active in the lightweight division following the event.

However, the Irishman has also spoken of a return to boxing as he recently revealed talks were intensifying for a fight with Manny Pacquaio later this year.

McGregor’s debut in the sport, of course, came against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 where he suffered a 10th-round TKO.

But as far as Teixiera is concerned, a fight between himself and McGregor would go very differently.

“I honestly wouldn’t do the same thing as Floyd, I would exterminate him in two rounds, one for him to go up and the other to go down,” Teixeira told The Sun. “He would take a beating. Conor is just delusional, a real clown. “Now, I want to beat that clown up and retire him from the sport of boxing and UFC.”

Teixeira: McGregor Should Aim Lower

Despite his hostility, Teixeira — who holds a 31-1 record — doesn’t hate McGregor.

However, he feels an MMA fighter who holds a 0-1 professional boxing record should not be fighting a legend like Pacquiao who is still going strong today as he currently reigns as the WBA welterweight champion.

“I don’t hate Conor, I have nothing personal against him, I just think he hasn’t learned yet that he needs to start from the bottom,” the Brazilian added. “He wants to fight big as he did with Mayweather, now he wants Pacquiao. “We who are on a higher level kill him easily without a problem, and he will be ashamed on TV. I would ruin his career, and he would understand that boxing is for real men, not for clown. He could never take a fight like that, Floyd was nice to him, I wouldn’t be.”

Teixeira is even willing to box McGregor in Ireland.

“If he beats me then he deserves a big chance with Pacquiao,” Teixeira added. “Let’s see if he has fans to support him in the United States or Ireland. It would be nice to hit him in his backyard.”

For now, McGregor has to get past Poirier while Teixeira has his own fight booked as he defends his WBO light-middleweight title against Brian Castano on February 13.