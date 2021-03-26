BMW Cuts Ties With Israel Adesanya After Rape Comment

Israel Adesanya is known for being outspoken. He hasn’t shied away from talking trash when it comes to other fighters, inside or outside the Octagon. This week, those words would have a major effect going forward.

“Bro, I will (expletive) rape you,” are the words Adesanya aimed at Middleweight contender, Kevin Holland earlier this week, on his Instagram story. This comment gained a lot of controversy with many looking down on the champ for his language.

Adesanya received a ton of backlash for what transpired, including condemnation from a New Zealand Prime Minister.

Damage Control

Adesanya, seeing the hate online, would post an apology for the event on his social media:

“Last weekend fight talk escalated to a point in which I crossed the line. I understand the gravity of this word and how it can affect and hurt other people apart from my opponent, although that was NEVER my intention. I am still to growing under the spotlight, and I take this as a lesson to be more selective with words under pressure.”

The public apology from ‘The Last Stylebender’ wouldn’t be the end of the controversy, however.

Adesanya was to be revealed as New Zealand’s face of BMW on Monday, becoming an ambassador for the multi-million dollar luxury vehicle company. This would all change.

The Repercussions

Despite apologizing for his sexual comments made about Kevin Holland, BMW would terminate their newly-signed contract with the middleweight king.

“Due to the comments made by an athlete (Adesanya) online, we have reviewed our pending association with said athlete and we have decided not to push forward with a specific ambassador for the brand at this time in New Zealand.”

Actions have consequences and this release will likely put Israel Adesanya on a learning curve when it comes to his trash-talk game.