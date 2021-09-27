Bisping: Nick Diaz Was ‘Man Enough’ To Admit He Was Done Against Lawler

Michael Bisping believes Nick Diaz did something quite brave at UFC 266.

Diaz was seen in action for the first time since Jan. 2015. He went one-on-one with Robbie Lawler in a rematch. The two first shared the Octagon back in 2004. Diaz won that bout via second-round knockout. Things were quite different in the rematch. Lawler scored the third-round TKO victory after Diaz had enough of his opponent’s “Ruthless” punches.

Bisping took to his YouTube channel to heap praise on Diaz for knowing when enough was enough (h/t MMANews.com).

“Fighters know, we know deep inside of us, ‘I’ve got nothing left. I am exhausted, my arms are tight, it feels like I’m punching through water, I’m taking a lot of shots to the head.’ We don’t know how dazed he was, how rattled he was, how close to losing consciousness on numerous occasions. We don’t know any of that. “Nick Diaz was man enough to say, ‘I’m done.’ And that’s hard to do. That takes balls. And I know a lot of you might think that’s crazy. ‘What? He gave up. It takes balls to give up?’ It takes balls to recognize that you’re done. It takes honesty with yourself, real tough honesty to say, ‘You know what? He’s got me. I’m done. He’s beaten me.’”

A Rough Deal For Nick Diaz?

Nick Diaz has said that he doesn’t know why he was booked to fight Lawler. His longtime friend and trainer partner, Jake Shields recently took to his Twitter account to claim that Diaz was given a raw deal.

“Nick Diaz is a fucking legend. 6 years off And six weeks to train and still makes fight of the night. Wanted to do a fight later but was pressured to take it before he was ready. People care about money, not his health.”

Regardless of whether or not it was the fight to make, few can deny that Diaz came to fight at UFC 266. Fans are now left to wonder if Diaz will stick around the fight game.