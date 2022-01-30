Benson Henderson Edges Islam Mamedov In Split Decision Win – Bellator 273 Results (Highlights)

In the co-main event on Bellator 273, Benson Henderson and Islam Mamedov put on a fantastic fight.

Round 1:

Both fighters took the center of the octagon after a touch of gloves. Low kicks early from Hendsonson started the fight, Mamedov landed a hard body kick. A fright cross from Henderson missed. Inside low kick to Mamedov’s thigh from Henderson landed, followed by a jab to Mamedov’s torso. 2:50 left in the round, and Mamedov landed a body kick. Both fighters clinch, and Mamedov puts Henderson against the fence. Mamedov started landing a couple of knees to Henderson. Henderson reversed him and then landed a takedown. Henderson locked on a tight guillotine choke. Mamedov was in deep trouble for about 30 seconds and then finally escaped and ended up on top of Henderson to end the round.

Round 2:

Henderson started the second round with several low kicks. Mamedov missed with a high kick and right hand. Mamedov landed a right hand and immediately went for a takedown. Mamedov landed a takedown, but Henderson rolled and ended up with another guillotine. Mamedov fought the guillotine, escaped, and took Henderson’s back. Mamedov locked up a rear-nake choke, but Henderson survived. Another takedown by Mamedov and Henderson rolled again and ended up with a heel hook to which Mamedov defended. Mamedov jumped on Hendsonson’s back and eventually locked up a rear-naked choke. Henderson slammed him, and the round ended.

Round 3:

Henderson went with a high kick to start the final round, followed by two low kicks. Mamedov partially landed a right hand a minute into the round after Henderson threw a low kick. Henderson with a right hand of his own. 3:06 left, and Henderson threw another high kick. Mamedov landed a takedown with 2:30 left. Henderson sat up against the fence and went for a kneebar. With his knees trapped, Mamedov started landing some ground and pound. The fight ended with Mamedov on top of Henderson.

Official result: Benson Henderson defeated Islam Mamedov via split decision (29×28, 28×29, 29×28)



Check out the highlights below:

If this is indeed the end… Thank you, Benson. 👏 A Hall of Fame-worthy career, @BensonHenderson snaps his losing streak with a Split Decision win at #Bellator273 LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/tL4HmBQ3yq — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022