Bella Mir will be having a short layoff as she continues her mixed martial arts career.

The 17-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir recently made her pro debut in October when she outpointed Danielle Wynn in a 137-pound catchweight bout at an iKon FF event.

Now just under two months on, she is slated to meet Alma Cespedes in a women’s featherweight bout at iKon FF 4 on December 11. That’s according to multiple sources closes to MMA Junkie who confirmed the matchup.

More Experience For Mir

Cespedes has an 0-2 record and hasn’t competed since October 2019. She will undoubtedly serve as even more experience for the young Mir who will look to reach the heights of her father who notably cornered and coached her for her pro debut.

“I’m so beyond proud of my daughter Bella,” the senior Mir wrote on Instagram after his daughter’s pro debut win. “When you’re 17 athletic talent does not always transfer over to mental strength. In fact, it can weaken it. She overcame adversity and now the world knows not only her talent but how strong her mind is. #FearLadyMir @ladymir11”

iKon FF 4 will take place at the Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Mexico, and can be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.