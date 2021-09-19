Arman Tsarukyan Tears Through Christos Giagos In Round 1 – UFC Vegas 37 (Highlights)

The UFC returns to the UFC Apex after a week off. Las Vegas, Nevada would play host to another impressive victory by Arman Tsarukyan.

The Armenian hammer would nail down another opponent this weekend. He would face Christos Giagos in a plot to defend his ranked spot (#14) in the already stacked lightweight division.

He would do more than preserve his spot, he would prove why he deserves a higher ranking.

Tsarukyan, who is streaking with 3 wins, would get win #4 with a quick knockout over Giagos.

Starting off round 1, Tsarukyan landed a perfect left hook to sit down his opponent. No mercy would be provided after this.

Giagos was swarmed with punches on the mat. The relentless and brutal ground and pound was enough to have the referee stop the lightweight fight.

Official result: Arman Tsarukyan def. Christos Giagos via first-round TKO (2:09)

Check out the highlights below:

Arman Tsarukyan got the finish he was calling for 🔥 #UFCVegas37 pic.twitter.com/y2qVym6ZgO — UFC (@ufc) September 19, 2021

That is now four wins in a row for Arman Tsarukyan🇦🇲 #UFCVegas37 pic.twitter.com/cOptVWtND2 — UFC (@ufc) September 19, 2021