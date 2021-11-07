Alex Pereira Destroys Andreas Michailidis With Flying Knee – UFC 268 Results (Highlights)

Alex Pereira makes his long-awaited UFC debut at UFC 268. The historic Madison Square Garden will play host to the entrance of the former GLORY Kickboxing Champion as he faces off against Andreas Michailidis.

Pereira is the only man to finish Israel Adesanya in any combat sport and also holds two wins over the current UFC middleweight Champion. An impressive introduction at UFC 268 could spring the Brazilian up for a potential rematch. Michailidis looks to play spoiler.

Round 1:

The two bounce around the Octagon with several kick attempts. Michailidis goes for a takedown at the end of the first minute. He secures it but Pereira isn’t letting up. Pereira quickly gets back to the feet but Michailidis still has control, getting ahold of his back.

Pereira avoids getting tripped by his opponent and turns into him, advancing to the clinch. Pereira lands some punches while being controlled by Michailidis in this position. Referee separates them due to inactivity. Michailidis goes right back at it, getting Pereira in the clinch once again. The crowd erupts with boos to end the lackluster opening round.

Round 2:

Pereira opens up with a flying knee and gets it! Michailidis falls to the ground. Referee doesn’t stop it right away, Pereira lands some blows on the ground to put an end to the show.

Official result: Alex Pereira defeats Andreas Michailidis via R2 TKO (0:18)

The MW division just got put on NOTICE 😳



[ #UFC268 | Prelims are LIVE on ESPNews & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/wZbuaYuLal — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

The power of Poatan is 𝑨𝑺 𝑨𝑫𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑺𝑬𝑫 👊



[ #UFC268 | The Main Card coming up on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/Ubwp8qvCkS — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021