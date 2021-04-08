Adriano Moraes Knocks Out Demetrious Johnson, Retains Flyweight Gold – ONE On TNT 1 (Highlights)

Former UFC Champion and ONE Grand Prix champ Demetrious Johnson returns to action at ONE on TNT I tonight (Weds., April 7, 2021) against the reigning and defending ONE Flyweight champion Adriano Moraes. Moraes would shock the world, cementing himself one of the best 135lbers in the world.

Round 1:

Mighty Mouse constant pressure on Adriano Moraes, chasing him down every moment to start off the round. Moraes shoots for a takedown and nearly gets it however, Johnson cancels it and turns him over. Moraes would go for a leg lock but was defended by DJ. Moraes would use this position to get on top of Johnson. Moraes would fall into his guard, and work on top landing some blows here and there, working for a better position. The Brazilian would hold down Johnson to the bell.

Round 2:

DJ’s non-stop pressure wouldn’t stop. Johnson would land little flurries of strikes to back up the defending Moraes. Johnson would continue to work to close the distance. Moraes would set up his own weapons, landing a multitude of kicks. The ONE champion would set up mouse traps, eventually knocking down Johnson in the second round. Moraes would pursue the finish on the now grounded Johnson, delivering vicious knees from the top to become the first man to ever finish Demetrious Johnson.

The gold would be coming back to Brazil as Moraes formed an upset of the ages. Moraes would remain and reign as ONE Championship’s Flyweight Champion.

Official Result: Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson via KO in Round 2

Check the Highlights below:

Adrino Moraes KNOCKS OUT Demetrious Johnson to retain the ONE FC Flyweight Title! #ONEonTNT pic.twitter.com/8UhkwZET37 — CATCHWEIGHT Podcast (@catchweightpod) April 8, 2021