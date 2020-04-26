Khabib’s Dad, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Reportedly Sick with Pneumonia and Flu Symptoms

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has been alongside his son Khabib’s mixed martial arts career from the very beginning. Originally, Khabib was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, due to the global virus, Khabib was stuck in Russia and unable to compete. Now, it’s being reported that Khabib’s father Abdulmanapbeen has been hospitalized due to speculated pneumonia and flu. Which, are also symptoms of the global virus.

Abdulmanap has been very instrumental in the success of Khabib’s career. He has instilled discipline, hard work, and what it takes to be prosperous inside of the octagon. Furthermore, he has been a key piece that guides Khabib towards his next opponent and a big part of his contractual negotiations.

Russian Media Reports on Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s Health

Russian media has reported that Abdulmanapbeen has been hospitalized. So far, it looks like a case of pneumonia and flu. However, no signs of coronavirus have been detected thus far when it comes to the health of Khabib’s father. Ramazan Rabadanov, who is a sports reporter in Russia shared the news on Championat.com.

“Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains,” said Rabadanov. “He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes.”

The Status of Khabib

No word is out on if Khabib is currently with his father. However, due to their public close bond, one could assume that Khabib is right by his father’s side. Perhaps it’s a blessing in disguise that Nurmagomedov won’t be competing on the May 9th card. Now, he will be able to deliver his utmost attention to the recovery of his dad.