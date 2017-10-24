A very important video of Sage Northcutt teaching a bodybuilder how to grapple

Okay, Google what is irony? Sage Northcutt is always working to improve himself in and out of the cage. In search of new and exciting training partners, Northcutt is now grappling bodybuilders in hopes of improving his MMA ground game.

If you can defend a choke from 300 pound bodybuilder, you can defend a choke from a UFC lightweight. This is just simple jiu-jitsu math. Northcutt hasn’t fought at all in 2017 and has been low key, by Sage standards, ever since Mickey Gall tapped him out last December.

Before Sage Northcutt returns to the cage versus someone called Michel Quinones at an UFC Fight Night on November 11th, check him grappling with a guy with negative 5% body fat.