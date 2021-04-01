 Skip to Content

Tyson Fury Shows Off Amazing Physique Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury has revealed he is in peak fighting shape ahead of the much anticipated title unification fight with Anthony Joshua

By: Author Frank Bonada

Tyson Fury looks to be in the shape of his life.

With the fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua finally booked, 2021 could well be a year to remember for Boxing fans. The two heavyweights have inked up a two-fight deal to unify their heavyweight titles.

However, Fury worried many fans of the sport when he was interviewed by IFL TV. Fury revealed that he was not in training, or even eating healthily. He said the following:

 “I have stopped training at the moment, I am on holiday. I am drinking anything between eight, ten, 12 pints of lager a day at the minute.

“But I am not eating so I am getting my calories through alcohol. I have trained and trained and trained with no progress so I am now a man of leisure” (transcribed by The Mirror). 

However, fans have no need to worry. A picture of Fury has since surfaced of him looking in incredible condition.

He already looks considerably leaner than he did in a video posted on his Instagram in February.

Anthony Joshua may well be the toughest test for Tyson Fury yet. Whilst no details regarding venue or date have yet been released, it will no doubt be an event for the ages.

Who do you see winning in this much-anticipated matchup? Let us know in the comments.

