‘Rampage’ Jackson To Document Weight Loss Following Bellator 237 Defeat

Jackson Won’t Defeat Himself Again

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will be shedding the weight following his disappointing showing this past weekend.

Jackson clashed with Fedor Emelianenko in a heavyweight contest in the main event of Bellator 237 in Saitama, Japan. Jackson notably came in at a career-high 265 pounds. However, he looked out-of-shape and sluggish as he eventually succumbed to a first-round knockout defeat.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion acknowledged afterwards that he was overweight and defeated himself in a way. He now plans on losing all that weight and will be documenting the journey to inspire others to do the same.

“Much love to my team and family and sponsors, defeat is a hard pill to swallow… but it’s part of the job. Hate letting my people and fans down,maybe this won’t be my last loss but it will be the last time i defeat myself. I’m gonna Document my weight loss Journey,if you feel uncomfortable with your weight do it with me. Tag me in your posts of you working out and eating clean. Love you all👊🏾”

Ahead of the Emelianenko fight, Jackson linked up with The Treining Lab strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta. Although Calavitta’s plan of bringing “Rampage” as big as possible into the fight backfired, he did mention how the goal was to bring him back down to 205.

“His ultimate goal is for me to take him back down where he started at 205,” Calavitta said. “It’s going to be a process. I think to do it correctly it would take about a year. But we’re definitely heading in the right direction and he’s all on board. He has worked his ass off for us and give us everything he has. “Whatever people have said about his work ethic in the past, I didn’t see that. I saw a man who is driven and has been a champion and wants to be back in the top and is willing to put in the work.”

It will certainly be a lot of work to shed all that weight but Jackson seems confident he can do it.