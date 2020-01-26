Bellator 238 Results: Cris Cyborg Dethrones Julia Budd Via TKO (Highlights)

Cyborg Is A Champion Once Again

Former UFC featherweight, Strikeforce and Invicta champion Cris Cyborg meets Bellator’s featherweight champion Julia Budd this evening in Inglewood, California.

Round 1:

The Bellator 238 main event kicks off as Cyborg and Budd meet in the center of the octagon. Cyborg opens up with a body shot followed by a left cross that barely misses. Budd tries a front kick leading to Cybord slipping, and the two end up in the clinch against the cage. Budd is able to flip Cyborg around, and the two exchange small strikes against the cage. Cyborg is able to unclinch and lands a knee to the head on Budd. As the two close the distance, Cyborg lands a takedown. As they scramble along the fence, the fight is paused due to an illegal Knee from Budd. After a brief delay, the fight continues and Cyborg lands a huge shot knocking Budd to the ground. Cyborg lands a few big strikes as Budd is able to get a hold of Cyborg and prevent further damage. Cyborg lands a one more strike as the first round ends.

10-9 Cyborg

Round 2:

Cyborg comes out and instantly lands multiple strikes that sends Budd to the canvas. Budd is able to stand up as they both engage in the clinch against the fence. After some soft strikes, the two separate. Cyborg lands a left and clinches up again against the cage. Cyborg begins landing punches and knees while still trying for a takedown against the cage. Cyborg lands more strikes as the two separate. Budd shoots for a takedown but it is defended. The round ends with a strong Cyborg knee to the body.

10-9 Cyborg

Round 3:

Round three begins and the two almost instantly clinch up. They begin fighting in the clinch against the fence, as Budd is able to gain and under hook in search of a takedown. The two exchange strikes and Cyborg is able to flip off the fence landing an overhand left and strong calf kick. Budd attempts a kick which is caught by Cyborg, leading to a takedown. Cyborg begins to land big elbows to the body and significant strikes from the top as the round ends.

10-9 Cyborg

Round 3:

Budd opens the round with two leg kicks. Cyborg lands a big right that pushes Budd up against the fence. Cyborg begins teeing off to the body and head of Budd. Budd falls to a knee, and the ref stops the fight.

Check out the highlights below:

.@CrisCyborg caps off her brilliant Bellator debut with a round 4 TKO! 🏆#Bellator238 pic.twitter.com/byDfekcas7 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 26, 2020

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cris Cyborg def. Julia Budd via TKO, Round 4 1:13.

After tonight’s win Cyborg is now a champion in four different promotions.