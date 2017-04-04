Watch: Michelle Waterson pulls off wild jumping kick trick, scares herself after she nails it

Make way. Move over. Save a seat for your friend because the Michelle Waterson hype train is getting fuller by the day. In case you haven’t noticed Waterson has been getting a huge push from the UFC since the moment she choked out Paige VanZant in the first round last December.

Waterson is being built and has been treated like a major UFC star ever since her PVZ domination and she may be the next big thing at 115 pounds. Up next for Waterson is Rose Namajunas on April 15th at UFC on Fox 24. Before the Karate Hottie enters the cage with Thug Rose, she must master her kicking skills.

Watch Michelle Waterson pull a kick trick with the help of a Gatorade bottle then scare the shit out herself on the rebound.