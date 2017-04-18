Watch: Kid wrestler pulls off the old “handshake into takedown” heel trick and it works

Kids say the darndest things and they also cheat in the most conniving ways. A wise man once said “lie, cheat, steal”. In honor of the late, great Eddie Guerrero here is a little kid wrestler doing what it takes to get the “W”.

Watch as the future pro wrestling heel figuratively hits his opponent with a steel chair while the referee is distracted and literally gives his opponent a firm handshake then immediately shoots in for a takedown. The true lesson here is parents across the globe should not raise their kids to be gullible babyfaces.