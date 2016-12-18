Video: Watch the exact moment Michelle Waterson made Paige VanZant’s arms go limp during the choke

Respect the Karate. Michelle Waterson just walked into Paige VanZant’s kitchen, ate her cookies then spiked the dish on the floor as a sign of dominance. With the UFC promoting the hell of VanZant all week and the entire Sacramento crowd pulling for the Team Alpha Male fighter, Waterson silenced the crowd with a good old fashioned Karate Mom beat down. From the opening bell Waterson set the pace versus the favored PVZ.

After winning the striking exchanges Waterson and VanZant hit the floor. When Waterson locked in the the fight ending rear naked choke, PVZ had no where to go and no defense for the sub. Worst case scenario for the VanZant hardcores and their hero was faced with a tap or nap decision. Before PVZ could think over her options both of her arms went limp. Sweet cage sleep for VanZant as her arms died at the waist of Waterson.

And thus proving Karate is a stronger than dance as a discipline for MMA.