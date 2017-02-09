Video: UUHHH. Luke Rockhold gets cells sucked out of his back and injected into his knee

For the love of all things holy what is going on in this video. *watches it again*. Luke Rockhold why would you even share this? *follows Rockhold on all his social media accounts* This surgical video makes us feel some type of way. *checks if anyone else is in the room….hits play again*

For those who haven’t eaten a heavy meal yet today, here’s video of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold getting stem cells sucked from his back fat so those same cells can be injected into his knee. The most shocking part of this video may be the fact that Rockhold has fat on his body.

Watch at your own risk, then watch it again just to be sure.