Video: Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson get in a fiery debate on race, treatment by UFC and more

That awkward moment when you see a couple arguing in public and you want to listen in but know you really shouldn’t. UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and number one contender Stephen Thompson are that couple bickering for the world to hear during a recent interview with ESPN. For nearly nine minutes the two best fighters at 170 pounds in MMA argued like one of them found some scandalous texts message on the other’s phone.

Can’t watch but have to see how Woodley and Thompson reconcile their differences.

Listen to Woodley say he’s the worst treated champion in UFC history then watch Thompson’s honest to God reaction. Then awkwardly watch Woodley bring race relations into how the UFC markets and promotes their fighters only to watch the horror that engulfs the face of Wonderboy Thompson.

Some heavy points and heavy charges flung by Woodley at the UFC, with some off base as well as some salient points being made by both men. If nothing else just watch the interview to see some of Thompson’s facial expressions as Woodley hijacks the interview to some very deep topics.