Video: Stone Cold Gegard Mousasi says Michael Bisping’s title win was a fluke, right to his face

Gegard Mousasi doesn’t speak in words he now strictly speaks in fire emojis. Mousasi was once the strong silent type who spoke only with his very violent actions. Long gone are the days of Dream and Strikeforce Mousasi because this new UFC Mousasi likely snatched that man’s soul.

While on the subject of owning another man’s inner spirit, let’s watch Mousasi’s latest appearance on UFC Tonight, Co-hosting UFC Tonight were Kenny Florian and middleweight champion Michal Bisping. Without any sort of hesitation or a moment for his eyes to blink, let’s watch Gegard Mousasi call Bisping’s title win over Luke Rockhold nothing but a fluke.

Soul. Snatched.