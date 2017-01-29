Full Fight: Francis Ngannou Mortal Kombat Uppercut Andrei Arlovski for a Frightening Flawless Victory

So, last night Francis Ngannou once again confirmed he is an incredibly freaking scary individual and that Andrei Arlovski probably shouldn’t be fighting anymore after his 10th KO. Not only that, but when the knockout is a step-back, looping—almost BOLO—uppercut, Arlovski probably needs to do some thinking (if he still can) because this was just like in Mortal Kombat when you don’y know the Fatality so you just uppercut the person to hell.

GIGANTE CAMARONÊS! Francis Ngannou vence Andrei Arlovski por nocaute técnico no primeiro round. pic.twitter.com/2Fbqa6k3w4 — Octógono UFC (@OctogonoVirtual) January 29, 2017

I don’t know if we should go ahead and get on the Ngannou hype “trane” yet, but it sure is getting there. He’s young, he dwarfs everyone and he’s on a 9-fight win streak. Let him fight the winner of Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne from UFC 208. …Then maybe winner of Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt. …Then the heavyweight title shot!? Ok, I’m already on the hype train.

Watch the full fight below.

